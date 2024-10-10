Animal Quarantine & Certification Service inaugurated at Cochin Airport

A new Animal Quarantine & Certification Service (AQCS) was launched at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Thursday, which will facilitate the import of pet dogs and cats in line with the Centre’s commitment to enhancing the “Ease of Living” for pet owners.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian inaugurated the newly established facility in Kochi.

On this occasion, he invited suggestions from various stakeholders for further improving import and export processes for livestock, fishery products and related activities which is expected to boost economic activity in the region.

In support of this initiative, Cochin International Airport has established several facilities including a 24-hour air-conditioned pet station, a dedicated cargo section, a veterinary doctor on call, a customs clearance center and a facilitation center for travelers accompanying pets.

This new service marks a crucial advancement in supporting pet travelers and improving overall import and export processes related to animal and fishery products in Kerala.

During the event, an agreement was signed by Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying with CIAL for operating the Animal Quarantine facilities.

Managing Director of CIAL, S Suhas said the decision will greatly benefit travelers accompanied by pets. This partnership aims to streamline the process, providing world-class services for pet owners and travelers making it easier to bring animals into Kerala.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying regulates the import of livestock and livestock products under the Livestock Importation Act of 1898, amended in 2001, with a focus on preventing the introduction of exotic diseases into India.

At present, live animals, including pets, are imported through six major entry points where AQCS stations are located: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

This new facility at Cochin International Airport will reduce the cost and effort for pet owners importing animals into Kerala, offering them a more convenient option.