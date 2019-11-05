The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal promised on Tuesday that no injustice shall be allowed to be done to any member of the Police force. He was briefed by the Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) about the tussle between lawyers and the police in the national capital.

He further said advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony.

Baijal being the LG has the direct control of the Delhi Police. He was briefed about the clash between the lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court as well as near the Saket Court, on two separate days.

He directed that the senior police officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale and comfort their families. He also directed that best possible treatment should be provided to the injured advocates and police personnel, a statement issued by Raj Niwas said.

“The LG was briefed about the situation by Special CP (Intelligence) and the orders of the Delhi High Court in the matter. Special CP also apprised that a clarificatory application is already being filed in the matter,” the statement said.

“In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done in the entire matter,” the statement said.

He also directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates as per the High Court order.

Baijal further directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the injured cops get medical treatment free of cost.

He also appealed to the concerned parties to maintain harmony and law and order.

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of Delhi Police Personnel gathered outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO to protest against the repeated incident of violence against them by lawyers.

A parking row between police personnel and lawyers on Saturday had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court’s order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the incident where a tussle broke out between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.