Anger grows in Bihar after rape-murder of minor Dalit girl

The Opposition parties in Bihar on Monday came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government over the brutal rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur district on May 26. They accused the chief minister of criminal negligence.

The 9-year-old Dalit girl from Kudhni area of Muzaffarpur district was brutally raped on May 26. The accused also tried to slit her throat. She was admitted to the Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur.

On Saturday, the victim was referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in a critical condition, but the administration refused to admit her. She was left struggling in an ambulance for more than four hours.

Bihar Congress leaders managed to get her admitted to the maternity ward of PMCH after a five-hour struggle. But she succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “The brutality with a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double engine government showed extreme negligence in saving her life, let alone providing security.”

He added, “We will not sit quietly until the victim’s family gets justice. Strict action should be taken against the culprits and negligent officers.”

Congress workers also staged a protest against the state government and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Patna late on Sunday.

Bihar Pradesh Youth Congress organized a march in Patna on Monday to highlight the government’s apathy towards Dalits and backwards.

Reacting to the horrifying incident, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said the double engine government has failed in the state. “The CM never discusses these issues. I do not know whether he is even aware of this incident or not. The CM and both the deputy CMs are busy with political programmes,” he said.

CPI (ML) State Secretary K Kunal expressed deep anger over the barbaric sexual violence against the Dalit girl and her death due to gross negligence in treatment.

He said, “This incident is a symbol of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. It also raises serious questions on the poor health system of the state.”

AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said the death of Kudhni rape victim has shown the gruesome face of the state government. He said under the Nitish-BJP government, Dalits and backward classes will neither get security and treatment nor justice.

“Has it become a crime to be born a Dalit, extremely backward or backward in Bihar?” he asked.