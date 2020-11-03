Schools have reopened in Andhra Pradesh after remaining closed for seven months due to the pandemic.

According to the state education minister almost 99 per cent of the schools have reopened and nearly 88 per cent teachers were in attendance.

For class 9, 39.62 per cent students attended school while in case of class 10 about 43.65 per cent students were present. In Nellore, two students and a watchman were found Covid positive.

The state education department has issued necessary guidelines in view of the pandemic to ensure use of mask, sanitiser as well social distancing.

The working hours have been reduced to half-a day and only 50 per cent students are attending on a day while the rest 50 per cent will attend the next day to avoid crowding.

Private schools are expected to resume classes next week.