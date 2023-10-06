Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema Samithi expresses concern over Krishna River water sharing with Telangana

Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, President of Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi has expressed concern over the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on October 4, providing additional rules and regulations to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on the use of Krishna water.

Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy spoke at the Nandyala Samiti office in the context of the Central Cabinet’s decisions on the use of water from the Krishna River.

He reminded the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal that the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh State Partition Act had been included in the two issues related to the transfer of water between the two Telugu states–Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He explained that “First of these is Water Disputes Resolution Tribunal-1 (Bachawat Tribunal) to make allocations if there is no water allocation for the projects, and the second provision is to formulate procedures on how to use Krishna waters when they are low.”

Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy also expressed his dismay that “The central government yielding to Telangana’s pressure and submitting new additional procedures to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal will severely disrupt the water rights of Andhra Pradesh, especially the water rights of the backward Rayalaseema.”

He urged the Andhra Pradesh state government to fight against the decisions of the central government by filing the various issues mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh State Partition Act as additional procedures to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Rami Reddy also objected that the central government’s provision of water transfer between the two Telugu states under Section 5 of the State Water Disputes Act – 1956 was completely illegal and meaningless.

“In order to send water according to this section, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal should once again take a comprehensive look at the areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that are using Krishna waters and decide on the allocation of the four states,” Dasaratha Rami Reddy said.