The Forest Department of Andhra Pradesh has shown a humane act by rescuing an elephant which fell in a 15 feet deep ditch in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

A video was shared was Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan in which the forest officials were seen rescuing the elephant.

According to Paswan, the giant fell inside a 15 feet deep ditch and was struggling to come out. A farmer saw the animal and informed the local forest department staff. After a long rescue operation, the animal was then successfully removed from the ditch.

Officer Paswan also shared a picture of the elephant inside the ditch to show the size of the hole.

Twitterati gave a heartfelt response to the act of the Forest Department. Amid the coronavirus crisis, which has taken the entire human race in its grip, the act of forest officials was worth appreciating.