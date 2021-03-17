Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was served notice today by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the Amaravati land scam. The CID team reached his Hyderabad residence and served him notice to appear before the probe agency on 23 March.

The case was registered on the basis of a report lodged by the local YSRCP MP of Mangalgiri, alla Ramakrishna Reddy on 24 February. The case was registered under SC and ST (Prevention of atrocities) act 1989 and Section 7 of Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of assigned Lands alienation act of 977 after DSP CID conducted a preliminary inquiry and found several irregularities.

The former chief minister was asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am at the CID office in Vijayawada. Besides the former chief minister his party colleague as well as the urban development and municipal administration minister in his Cabinet P Narayana also has been named in the FIR and summoned by CID.

Reddy in his report submitted to additional Director General of Police had complained that some of the farmers in his constituency had given a representation to him stating: “Some of the influenced persons of the then government have cheated them by taking away their land illegally.”

CID had submitted the preliminary inquiry report on 12 March stating that “cognizance of offence made out” following which DGP, CID directed that a case should be registered. TDP leader Nara Lokesh dismissed it as frivolous and accused chief minister of stooping low enough to file an SC/ST atrocity case against his predecessor. It should be mentioned that previously the High Court ruled out the charges of insider trading while dealing with the capital land scam case.

The current government has alleged that in TDP regime there has been scam over land for the greenfield capital city planned by Naidu.