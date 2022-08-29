Anand Sharma raises questions on electoral rolls in CWC, Cong denies

As the Congress held its Working Committee meeting on Sunday, senior leader Anand Sharma raised a few questions, as per the sources.

Though the party has denied about any such issue and dismissed the claims saying no doubts were raised over the election procedure for choosing the party president.

If party insiders are to be believed, during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday, Sharma, one of the G-23 leaders, raised the issue of electoral rolls and the process of election at the lower level, following which Sonia Gandhi asked Madhusudan Mistry to address the issue.

Congress General Secretary, Communication, Jairam Ramesh taking to Twitter said, “There is some dubious “source-based” plantation going on that questions were raised in the CWC meeting today on the Congress President’s election process & schedule. This is to make absolutely clear that NOBODY raised any question or any doubt.”

There is some dubious “source-based” plantation going on that questions were raised in the CWC meeting today on the Congress President's election process & schedule. This is to make absolutely clear that NOBODY raised any question or any doubt. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 28, 2022

Mistry said that the list of delegates will be available to the candidates who file nominations.

Meanwhile, Congress has announced that the election for its new president will be held on October 17 and counting will be on October 19.

However, the election will be held after a meeting of its Working Committee which is the party’s highest decision-making authority.

The date of issuance of notification is September 22, nominations can be filed between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from September 24 to 30 while scrutiny will be done on October 1. The last date of withdrawal is October 8 and the date of polling is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 17 at all PCC headquarters.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress, had said that the election process is a sham. He had hit out at Rahul Gandhi — whom many are pitching for to take the party leadership again — for the party’s performance in the last eight years.

(With inputs from IANS)