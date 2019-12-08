After the tragic news of the fire at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi broke out in the early morning of Saturday, relatives and closed ones of the victims rushed to hospitals to know the whereabouts of them. They were left disappointed even and were remained moving from pillar to post.

A bunch of relatives and close ones of the victims were seen roaming the corridors of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where the rescued persons were brought by the authorities.

Some of the relatives of the victims also rushed firstly to the incident spot and then to the Hospital in search of their loved ones. But in the Hospital too, they struggled to find the whereabouts of them.

After knowing about the incident, Mohammad Taj Ahmed, a man who was at the LNJP Hospital to look for his father-in-law Jasimmuddin (56), and brother-in-law Faisaq Khan (25), said that he got to know about the incident in the morning and that the duo being trapped on the spot.

“They worked in a garment factory in the Anaj Mandi area. I went to Anaj Mandi but couldn’t find my relatives due to police restrictions and ongoing rescue operation. Then I rushed to LNJP but the police and the hospital staff have not told me anything,” he said.

He also said that the last time when he spoke to his family members was at 3 pm, but now no one is taking his calls.

Another person who was seen roaming in the Hospital was Mohammad Asif who told that his cousin brothers Imran (32) and Ikram (35), who were working in a factory to manufacture carry bags, were injured in the incident. The duo belongs to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“I live in Bhajanpura and I got a call from Moradabad around 6 am that my cousins have been injured. I rushed to Anaj Mandi but couldn’t find them amid heavy police deployment. Police told us they were taken to the hospital, which hospital I don’t know. We looked for them here (LNJP), have not been able to confirm if they have been brought here,” he said.

Manoj, while looking for the whereabouts of his brother 18-year-old brother Naveen said, “My brother, Naveen (18) works in a handbag manufacturing unit in the Anaj Mandi area. I got a call from his friends informing that he has been injured in the incident. I have no clue which hospital he has been taken to.”

On Saturday morning at around 5 pm, a fire broke out at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi killing 43 people. As per the reports, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit in a factory setting it ablaze.

There were factory workers sleeping at night in the factory, situated in the residential area of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of deceased, while Delhi Chief Minister announced Rs 10 lakh each.

(With inputs from PTI)