An economic administrator, statesman: Journey of Manmohan Singh

A pioneering economic administrator, and statesman Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92.

In a late night statement on Thursday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the statement confirming his death. “With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92.”

“He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home.”

Dr Singh was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 pm.

“Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his predecessor as the “most distinguished leaders”. “His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” he said on X.

Manmohan Singh was a towering figure, and his remarkable journey ranged from humble beginnings to shaping the nation’s economic and political landscape.

From 1971 to 1996, Manmohan Singh held virtually all the key positions in economic policymaking.

in 1991, he became 22nd finance minister, and unleashed a series of economic reforms that laid the foundation of India’s future growth and development.

He is majorly known for turning the economic history of Independent India between 1991 and 1996 as India’s Finance Minister.

Later, he became India’s 14th prime minister with an uninterrupted tenure of 10 years (2004-2014), making him the country’s third-longest serving head of the Union government.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, Manmohan Singh completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Economics from Panjab University.

Later he moved to the United Kingdom for further studies.

At the University of Cambridge, he graduated with First Class Honours in Economics in 1957. Later, in 1962, he earned a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University, cementing his reputation as a scholar of remarkable intellectual capability.

After completing his formal education, Singh returned to India and became a teacher at Punjab University. In 1960, he went to the University of Oxford for his DPhil and he was a member of Nuffield College. He was also the faculty member of the prestigious Delhi School of Economics.

He also served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).