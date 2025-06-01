Amritsar Police bust ISI-backed BKI terror module with arrest two associates

In a major crackdown on Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to the proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Two close associates of key BKI operative Jeevan Fauji – identified as Karajpreet Singh of Verowal and Gurlal Singh alias Harman of Goindwal Sahib, both from Tarn Taran district – have been arrested.

According to police officials, preliminary investigations reveal that Jeevan Fauji, a wanted BKI member, was orchestrating an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab’s border areas.

Acting on his directions, Karajpreet and Gurlal were reportedly involved in a firing incident at a furniture shop in Amritsar. The attack was meant to intimidate the victim and pressure a relative, currently residing in Canada, into paying a ransom.

During investigation, Gurlal Singh disclosed the location of the weapon used in the crime. A police team accompanied him to the site for recovery.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Gurlal allegedly attempted to open fire on the police party. Exercising their right to self-defense, the police retaliated, during which Gurlal sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar for medical treatment.

In a post on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote: “In a significant breakthrough against #Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji. Two of his associates — Karajpreet Singh, resident of Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman, resident of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran — have been apprehended.”

He said that “preliminary investigation reveals that Jeevan Fauji, an active BKI member, was orchestrating an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab’s border districts. He had provided a .30 bore pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal and directed them to fire at a furniture shop in the Amritsar area. This firing incident was part of an extortion attempt, with Jeevan Fauji demanding ransom from a relative of the shop owner based in #Canada.”

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to completely dismantle this terror network, stated DGP Yadav.