Amritsar Police bust international narco-arms and inter-state hawala syndicates, 9 held

In a major intelligence-led operation under the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian De Virudh’ launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two separate modules, an international narco-arms module and an inter-state narco-hawala syndicate, with the arrest of nine accused.

The police recovered 1.15 kg of heroin, five sophisticated pistols, and Rs 9.7 lakh in drug money from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jaspreet Singh Chauhan alias Kalu (26) of village Sokha Bhaini in Barnala; Harpreet Singh alias Happy (25) of village Bholoke in Gurdaspur; Tejbir Singh alias Teji (21) of village Basti Lal Singh in Tarn Taran; Danish alias Gaggu (19) of Dashmesh Nagar, Amritsar; Saloni (19) of Kot Khalsa, Amritsar; Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (28) of village Meharbanpura, Amritsar; Kulwinder Singh (28) of village Kakka, Ludhiana; and Abdul Rehman (45) and Pardeep Pintu (44), both residents of Karnataka.

DGP Yadav stated that two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered at Police Stations Sadar and Islamabad in Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to trace both forward and backward linkages to unearth the entire smuggling network.

Sharing details of the first operation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that in an intelligence-led operation, police teams arrested three individuals, Jaspreet, Harpreet, and Tejbir, who were involved in an international narco-arms module.

Five sophisticated pistols were recovered from them, including three 9MM Glocks and two .30 bore Chinese pistols, along with live cartridges.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two of the arrested, Jaspreet and Harpreet, had recently returned from Malaysia and were in contact with their handlers in Malaysia and Pakistan.

Acting on instructions, they came to the Amritsar area along with their associate Tejbir to pick up a consignment of weapons and drugs. These weapons were intended to be delivered to criminal elements for further illegal activities, he added.

In this regard, a case (FIR No. 106 dated 2.7.2025) has been registered under Section 21C of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar, Amritsar.

In another operation, CP Bhullar said that police teams arrested six accused linked to a narco-hawala network with connections to Delhi, Karnataka, and Dubai. The team recovered ₹9.7 lakh in drug proceeds and 150 grams of heroin from their possession.

The arrested individuals were part of an organised hawala syndicate allegedly operated by Abdul Rehman and Pardeep Pintu, who routed drug proceeds to Dubai through illegal channels.

Further investigations are ongoing, and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days. A case (FIR No. 191 dated 27.6.2025) has been registered under Sections 21-B, 29, and 27-A of the NDPS Act at Police Station Islamabad, Amritsar.

