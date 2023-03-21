‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh was brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

According to sources, Harjeet Singh, uncle to Amritpal Singh was brought from Punjab to the military airport in Jorhat, from where he was brought to the Dibrugarh Jail under security by road. Along with Harjeet Singh, many other Khalistan supporters have been brought to Dibrugarh jail, the sources said.

Earlier, four pro-Khalistani members were flown to Dibrugarh on Sunday and lodged in Central Jail, Dibrugarh.

On Monday, Sukhchain Singh Gill, IGP of Punjab Police informed, “Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjeet Singh to be taken to Dibrugarh.”

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Police had informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police.

The suspension of the internet, SMS and dongle services were also extended till Tuesday noon.

As per the sources, both of them surrendered themselves in Mehatpur. They reached the police station late at night surreptitiously. The two had come in a Mercedes car, which the police had also seized.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him. Previously, the central agency sources informed that the authorities arrested Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, on Sunday.

The vehicle used by ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh’s residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people. Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a “fugitive”.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal’s close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.