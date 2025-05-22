Amrit stations symbolise a synergy of speed and pride: Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Among these, 19 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh were also renovated, marking a significant step towards the modernization of Indian Railways and enhancing passenger amenities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow participated virtually in the event.

In a post on his X account, the Chief Minister wrote: “All 103 Amrit Stations across India, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh, dedicated today by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, embody New India’s blend of heritage preservation, development resolve, and the synergy of speed and pride.”

He emphasized that these amrit stations across the country embody the vision of a ‘New India.’ Not only do these stations feature modern amenities, but they will also promote regional culture and improve connectivity.

Stations renovated in Uttar Pradesh

The stations renovated under this scheme in Uttar Pradesh include Balrampur, Bareilly City, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarnanath, Govardhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani, Pukhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Suremanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, and Ujhani. The redevelopment of these stations will provide a smoother and more pleasant travel experience for rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh.

New features include state-of-the-art waiting rooms, escalators, lifts, amenities for the differently-abled, digital displays, green energy-based infrastructure, and glimpses of local architecture. The stations will enhance passenger comfort, while also boosting the local economy.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for these amrit stations that provide passengers with integrated modern facilities, accessible and soulful travel experience!”, CM added.

These 103 stations, located in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories, have been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, more than 1,300 stations across the country are being redeveloped to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger amenities.

In the last 11 years, the Modi government has laid 34,000 km of rail tracks and electrified 47,000 km of railway track. Additionally, trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and 42,000 ICF coaches have been converted into LHB coaches.

For the first time since independence, small and medium stations have received focused attention. In 2023-24, the foundation for the redevelopment of 1,062 stations was laid. Over the next 8 months, 100 more stations will be ready, and the work on 500 stations will be completed by 2027.