In a tragic incident in Sector 65 Noida, ammonia gas was reportedly leaked in the Haldiram’s building after which people were evacuated from the site on Saturday.

The incident happened around 12 pm after which the police force and firefighters were deployed, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also informed, the officials said.

“An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building. No person was harmed during the incident, except for one who had some complaint and was taken to a hospital quickly,” police spokesperson said.

However, it was not clear immediately about what kind of problem the people in the building felt and what was the reason behind the leakage of the gas.