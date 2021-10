Union home minister Amit Shah today visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at AIIMS Delhi. Dhankar was brought and admitted to Delhi AIIMS on Monday from WB and admitted after testing positive for Malaria.

He has been admitted to old private ward at the main AIIMS. “The governor was admitted at 3 pm. He has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Neeraj Nischal, additional professor in the Department of Medicine,” a source said.