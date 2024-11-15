Amit Shah unveils statue of Birsa Munda to mark his 150th birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Baansera Park here on Friday on his 150th birth anniversary and called him one of the great heroes of the freedom struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the tribal leader’s contribution to the freedom moment, saying he not only became the savior of his original tribal culture but in his short life of 25 years, also explained through his deeds how to lead one’s life and what should be the aim and goal in our lives to the people of the country.

The Union home minister recounted how Bhagwan Birsa Munda, at a very young age during his secondary education, raised voice against religious conversion. “When the whole of India and two-thirds of the world was ruled by the British, Birsa Munda displayed the courage to stand firmly against religious conversion and later this determination and bravery transformed him into a leader of this country,” he added.

He said the tribal hero revived the concept that water, forest, and land are integral elements of the tribal ecosystem, livelihood and culture, and everything for the tribals. He said he had spread awareness about various other issues in the tribal society.

The minister said the entire country is grateful to Bhagwan Birsa Munda for the social reforms of the tribal society of this country, for the freedom struggle, and for the anti-conversion movement.

He noted that the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, also known as ‘Dharti Aba’ (Father of the Earth), can be seen by dividing it into two parts. The first is his commitment to protecting the tribal culture while the second is his passion to make the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the motherland and its protection.

Listing the steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government for the restoration of tribal pride, Shah said, “For the first time in 75 years after independence, the Modi Government has given a tribal the opportunity to become the President of India. Droupadi Murmu is the daughter of a poor tribal family and today she is adorning the position of the first citizen of the country. In the last 10 years, the government has almost eliminated Naxalism, which was blocking development in tribal areas and misleading the children,” the Minister said.

In an apparent reference to the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, he said the Opposition government had a budget of only Rs 28,000 crore for the development of tribals while the Modi Government has made a provision of Rs 1,33,000 crore for the development of tribals in the budget for the year 2024-25.