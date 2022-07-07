Amit Shah to unveil Swamy Ramanujacharya’s ‘Statue of Peace’ in Srinagar

Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the ‘statue of peace’ of Swamy Ramanujacharya in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir today.

The unveiling will be done via video conferencing at 11 AM. Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher and social reformer. He traveled across India, advocating equality and social justice. Ramanujacharya revived the Bhakti movement, and his preachings inspired other Bhakti schools of thought. He is considered to be the inspiration for poets like Annamacharya, Bhakta Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.

While introducing Swami Ramanujacharya’s “Statue of Peace” in Srinagar, J&K via video conference, Union HM Amit Shah said, “This will be a message of peace in not only Kashmir but the whole country… The Gujarat government will also install a Ramanujacharya statue the next year.”

Amit shah Video

Unveiling the ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya Ji in Srinagar, J&K via video conferencing. https://t.co/M8DJ5TMLi9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 7, 2022

Saint Ramanujacharya, also known as Ramanuja, was a south Indian Brahmin born in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. He is known as a brilliant philosopher, mathematician, and social reformer.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the saint’s 216-feet statue in Hyderabad in February 2022.