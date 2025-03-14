Amit Shah to visit Assam today for ABSU Conference, inauguration of police academy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on Friday for a series of events, including attending the Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and inaugurating the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

HM Shah will begin his visit by arriving in Jorhat on March 14, where he is expected to participate in a range of significant activities, including the inauguration of the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, a key initiative to enhance law enforcement infrastructure in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that HM Shah would also review the progress of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states during a session in Guwahati on March 16.

The following day, on March 15, HM Shah will travel to Mizoram before returning to Assam for further engagements.

One of the key highlights of Shah’s visit will be his attendance at the final session of the 57th Annual Conference of the ABSU in Kokrajhar on March 16.

This conference, running from March 13 to March 16, is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a revered figure in Bodo history, whose birthplace is Dotma. The gathering in Kokrajhar will bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders to discuss vital issues surrounding education, youth development, and long-term progress for the region.

The ABSU Annual Conference will also feature various cultural and sporting events, including sports tournaments, literary contests, and an exhibition-cum-book fair that showcases the rich heritage of the Bodo community.

In addition, the conference will celebrate key personalities and leaders who have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the Bodo community.

Special venues dedicated to these influential figures will be inaugurated as a mark of respect.