Amit Shah to visit Assam in the wake of Lok Sabha polls

According to sources, the home minister is expected to participate in public events in Lakhimpur and Hojai. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed on Tuesday that he is likely to visit Guwahati on April 6.

Sarma also anticipated visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda to Assam in the near future.

Earlier on March 28, the Assam chief minister chaired a crucial meeting at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati to discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

Sources indicated that the meeting would also assess preparations for Amit Shah’s forthcoming visit to the state.

Furthermore, Sarma emphasised that the BJP-led government has extended invitations to Modi for rallies in Kokrajhar and Nalbari. However, the PM’s schedule has yet to be confirmed.