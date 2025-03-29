Amit Shah to sound the poll bugle in Bihar on Sunday

All eyes are set on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s election rally in Gopalganj, Bihar, on Sunday, which is expected to set the narrative for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Over one lakh party workers and supporters are expected to attend the rally during which he may announce the central government’s policies towards rural economy, agriculture and cooperatives, which have a large base in Bihar, to woo rural voters.

It is believed that he will try to further expand the party’s Hindutva base by raising the issues like the Waqf Amendment Bill, national security and infiltration.

Apart from the public meeting, the BJP’s key political strategist will also hold a series of meetings with party’s MPs, MLAs, senior office-bearers and key decision-makers on strengthening the organisation before the assembly elections.

During his Bihar visit, Shah will also attend a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence which will be attended by important leaders of the BJP, the JD(U), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party. The meeting is expected to clear the confusion regarding the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

The key leaders will brainstorm to speed up the election preparations of the NDA as well as strengthen the agenda of the alliance. It will also send a message that the NDA is entering the electoral fray with full strength.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor took a dig at Amit Shah’s Bihar visit and said that till November, Amit Shah and PM Modi will keep visiting Bihar. BJP will now see only the glorious history of Bihar till the elections.

He said, “Till November, the foundation stone of every central scheme will be laid from Bihar, the money for Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be sent from Bihar. But if the Home Minister is really concerned about Bihar and people of the state, then he should ensure that people of Bihar working in Gujarat factories get wages equal to Gujarati workers.”

“Amit Shah should also announce how many Gujarati businessmen have set up factories in Bihar, or how many factories were set up in Bihar in the past 11 years,” he asserted.