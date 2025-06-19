Amit Shah to review security situation in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to be on a two-day tour of Chhattisgarh beginning June 22, will review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the state.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Thursday that the Union Home Minister would also lay foundation stones for a National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and a state forensic lab in Nava Raipur on the first day of his visit.

Forty acres of land have already been allotted by the state government for NFSU, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of around Rs 400 crore.

The state forensic lab will be built adjacent to the NFSU campus on six to seven acres of land, Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, said.

On the second day of the visit, the Union Home Minister will visit a camp of security forces, he added.

During the visit, Shah will chair a meeting in Raipur to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. The minister is also scheduled to meet family members of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje, who died in a Maoist attack in Sukma district on June 9, Sharma said.

Anti-Naxalite operations have been intensified in Chhattisgarh since the BJP was elected to power in the 2023 assembly polls, and over 400 Maoist cadres have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters.

The Union Home Minister has reiterated quite often that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Security forces achieved a major success when they neutralised Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70), general secretary of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), in the Bastar region of the state on May 21.