Amit Shah to inaugurate new terminal building, port on Sunday to boost trade with Bangladesh

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate the Passenger Terminal Building and the Maitri Dwar at Land Port, Patrapole in West Bengal on Sunday.

The Land Port at Petrapole is the largest Land Port in South Asia and a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is one of the most important land border crossings for India-Bangladesh both in terms of trade and passenger movement. Nearly 70 per cent of land-based trade (by value) between the two countries takes place through this Land Port. Petrapole Land Port is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

The New Passenger Terminal Building at Land Port Petrapole is a significant addition to the region’s infrastructure, set to enhance the travel experience between the two countries . With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, it promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.

Advertisement

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the PTB at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities such as VIP lounges, Duty free shop, Basis medical facility, Infant/baby feeding Room, Food and beverages outlets etc.

It has a passenger handling capacity of 20,000 per day and will house immigration, customs, and security services under one roof. It has substantial built-up area of 59,800 square meters and implementation of automated entry and exit systems through flap barrier integration. This ambitious project is set to redefine infrastructure and service standards, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia.

Maitri Dwar is a Joint Cargo gate at zero line agreed by both the countries. Mr Amit Shah had laid its foundation stone on 9 May 2023.

In response to the daily cross-border traffic movement at Land Port Petrapole, which sees approximately 600-700 trucks per day, LPAI established a new common second cargo gate named Maitri Dwar along the India-Bangladesh border.

This dedicated gate for cargo movement is aimed at easing and streamlining the flow of goods between the two nations.

The introduction of Maitri Dwar is anticipated to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency. Gate is equipped with modern day facilities such as ANPR, Boom barriers, Facial recognition cameras and access-controlled entry/ exit points for Indian and Bangladeshi trucks. It will be a dedicated gate for cargo movement.