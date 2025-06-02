Amit Shah stresses inclusion of PACS in building cooperative supply chain

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday emphasized the need to involve as many Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as possible in developing a comprehensive cooperative supply chain, in collaboration with state governments and cooperative marketing federations.

During a review meeting, Shah highlighted that the world’s largest food grain storage scheme is a significant step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” (Prosperity Through Cooperation).

Advertisement

He noted that two key indicators of India’s economic progress are Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment generation. The food storage scheme, he said, is designed to strengthen both, by enhancing the income of PACS and creating rural employment opportunities.

Advertisement

The Minister underlined the urgent need to improve the financial condition of PACS by extending the loan period under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Stressing the importance of PACS in the food storage initiative, Shah said they must be made an integral part of the scheme to ensure their financial viability and social relevance.

He also directed the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to carry out a nationwide mapping of warehouses to facilitate the smooth implementation of the scheme according to regional requirements.

It was further decided in the meeting that states should actively involve more PACS in the scheme and link their respective State-Level Marketing Federations to create a complete cooperative supply chain.

Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, and senior officials from the Ministries of Cooperation and Food & Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, FCI, NABARD, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and other institutions attended the meeting.