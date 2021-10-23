Amit Shah in Srinagar, drives straight to residence of martyred CID inspector & offers Govt job to widow

Despite heavy rain and bad weather, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Saturday morning and drove straight to the residence of CID Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar who was shot dead by terrorists in June.

Shah met Dar’s widow Fatima Akhtar and offered condolences with her. He offered her a government job.

Dar was shot when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar on 22 June this year.

Shah’s visit to the martyred police officer’s residence has sent the message that the government stands by the security forces that were fighting terrorism in J&K.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied him.

Eleven civilians and several policemen were shot dead by terrorists in past few days.

Shah was received by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and top civil and police officers.

The Home Minister later presided over a meeting of the Unified Command in which top brass of the Army, intelligence agencies, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J&K Police and other agencies will participate.

He will review the security situation in particular context with the recent civilian killings.

Shah will meet representatives of youth clubs of the valley and also flag off the Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

He will come to Jammu briefly on Sunday to address a public meeting and return to Srinagar.