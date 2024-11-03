Amit Shah releases manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls, vows to introduce Uniform Civil Code

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday released BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand with a promise to introduce the Uniform Civil Code in the state but vowed to keep tribals out of its ambit.

The BJP leader also pledged to conduct CBI and SIT probes into the cases of ‘paper leak’.

“BJP will ensure the security of Jharkhand’s ‘Mati, Beti, Roti’ which are under grave threat in the current regime,” he said while releasing the Sankalp Patra at a party event held in Ranchi.

Advertisement

The home minister pointed out that the “UCC (Uniform Civil Code) will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of UCC”.

On the unemployment issue, Shah said the BJP would create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh government jobs in the state.

Slamming the incumbent JMM-Congress coalition regime, he said Hindus were under attack while appeasement was at its peak in Jharkhand. He also described the Hemant Soren-led government as the most corrupt in the country.

HM Shah said the saffron party had addressed all its promises while the Congress failed to fulfil its promises in Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana. ”I congratulate Kharge sahab on accepting that they have failed to fulfil the promises. The people of Jharkhand should take note of this acceptance of Kharge sahab and evaluate their promises, this is my request to the people of Jharkhand,” he said.

Infiltration has not stopped in Bengal because the local administration is encouraging infiltration, he alleged. ”Infiltration has not stopped in Jharkhand because the local administration is encouraging infiltration. There is BSF everywhere, there is BSF in Assam too…Form a BJP government here. From our Patwari to the Chief Minister, everyone will not only stop them but will also deport them…”

For women, he further promised that under the ‘Gogo Didi scheme’, they would be given Rs 2100 every month. ”Free LPG gas cylinders will be given on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan and the cylinders will be given for Rs 500,” he said.

Home Minister Shah said the Jharkhand government has crossed all limits of appeasement. ”In Lohardaga, Kanwariyas were attacked, Kirtan and Bhajans were banned in Ramnavami, stones were pelted during Ramnavami procession, temples were damaged in Sahibganj and in Jamshedpur, “Hindu Jharkhand Chhodo” slogans were raised. You should be ashamed,” he lamented.

He assured that there would be such a rule of law here where people committing such acts would be sent behind bars through the law so that no one would dare to do such things.

He also said the paper leak mafia has ruined the future of the youth. ”Form a BJP government, we will hang the paper mafia upside down…” he asserted.

Once the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, he said it would drive out these infiltrators. ”We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand.”

Under the Hemant Soren’s rule, Shah said, the tribals of Jharkhand were not safe. ”The number of tribals in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing. Infiltrators are coming here and luring our daughters for marriage thereby occupying the land. If this is not stopped, neither the culture of Jharkhand, nor the employment, land, or daughters here will be safe. That is why the BJP is moving ahead with the slogan of securing “Roti, Beti, Maati.”

He claimed that the BJP was the only party in the country’s politics that does what it says and fulfills all its promises.

”We are releasing the ‘Sankalp Patra’ today, the Bharatiya Janata Party stands out among all other parties. Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party in the country’s politics that does what it says. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits, are looking towards our ‘Sankalp Patra’ with great hope…”

He stressed that the elections in Jharkhand were not just an election to change the government, but to ensure the future of the state.

”The people of Jharkhand have to decide whether they want a government full of corruption or a BJP government moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Do they want a government that endangers the identity, land, and women of Jharkhand by allowing infiltration or do they want a Bharatiya Janata Party government that protects the borders…”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi were present on the occasion.

Party’s state president Marandi said whenever the BJP formed government in Jharkhand, development work has been done in the state. In contrast, during JMM’s rule, nothing was done for the state and the only development was for the ‘their family’.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.