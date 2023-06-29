Amit Shah reaches Patna for day-long visit to Lakhisarai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bihar’s capital Patna on Thursday for a one-day visit to Lakhisarai.

Amit Shah on Thursday morning left from Delhi airport for Patna.

Shah will address a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that Shah, after the rally will go to the residence of Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha where a meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Committee will be held.

The minister further said that Amit Shah will go to Lakhisarai by Chopper from Patna.

“He will offer Puja in historic Ashok Dham temple and meet with trustees of Mandir as part of the party’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ Abhiyan then the Home Minister will directly reach Gandhi Maidan rally venue where he will address a public meeting on the completion of nine years of the Modi government,” Rai added.

Rai further said that this is going to be a historic visit like his earlier visits to the state.

“Every visit of Amit Shah to Bihar has been historic and successful… This time also the same thing is going to happen and Lakhs of people will join the rally to listen to Amit Bhai. BJP is not only preparing for Amit Shah’s rally but also the people of Munger are busy preparing for the grand rally with equal enthusiasm. There is great enthusiasm among the people of Munger to make Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister again in 2024,” the minister said.

Notably, this is Shah’s fifth visit to the state in nine months since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP, bringing an end to the coalition government in the state.