Amid the heated politics in West Bengal, which will go to polls early next year, the Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Kolkata around 1:30 am on Saturday for a two-day visit.

“Reached Kolkata! I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said in a tweet.

কলকাতায় পৌঁছালাম।

কবিগুরু রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর, ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগর এবং শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের মত মহামানবের এই পুণ্য ভূমিকে আমি শতকোটি প্রণাম জানাই pic.twitter.com/rEGSjc87Rk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 18, 2020

As per the reports, Amit Shah is expected to welcome Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP. Adhikari first resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on November 27 and then from the party on December 16.

While resigning, Adhikari had urged Banerjee to accept his resignation immediately. Like his earlier leave letters, the latest one also doesn’t specify a reason for his departure.

“I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect,” Adhikari wrote.

Yesterday, with Trinamool Congress leader Kabirul Islam resignation from the post of the general secretary of the party’s minority cell, it was the fourth exit in the last 24 hours from TMC.

Trinamool Congress MLA Shilbhadra Dutta has tendered his resignation from the party on Friday morning. The MLA from Barrackpore had openly resented due to the ‘interference’ by poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the choice of candidates for the state election.

On Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, MLA from Pandabeswar had tendered resignation from the party.

Cop Diptanshu Chowdhury (retd) has also resigned from the post of South Bengal State Transport Corporation and head of the state’s grievance monitoring cell and sent his letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor on Thursday,

These back-to-back exit has reinforced worries for the ruling TMC government in Bengal ahead of the state assembly polls which is just five months away.