Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam promised a social transformation in state’s villages by reviving a Bhakti movement for the young people so that they do not take up arms.

The government was extending a financial assistance of Rs2.5 lakh each to 8,000 “Namghars”, the state’s traditional Vaishnavite monasteries, that are over 50 years old, he said.

“There was a time when separatists ruled the roost. The youth were given arms. Now all the groups have joined the mainstream and Assam has become part of the growth engine. The biggest success was the Bodoland accords. I am proud that in the recent Bodoland election, 80 per cent polling took place without a single case of bloodshed,” Shah said.

Home Minister was addressing a public rally in Amingaon, Kamrup district.

“The Bodoland election was only a semi-final. Now the final is ahead. In the Assam polls, we will have full majority. The Sonowal-Himanta combination has worked wonders for Assam,” he said.

Laid the foundation stone of various development projects today in Guwahati. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi ji and leadership of CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Shri @himantabiswa the state of Assam has embarked on a journey of peace and development. pic.twitter.com/Nkt8pkSObC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2020

“Manmohan Singh was MP from Assam for 18 years, but could not solve the problem of eight thousand rupees oil royalty that Assam was supposed to get we solved it,” Shah said.