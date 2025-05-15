Amit Shah meets security personnel injured during anti-Naxal operation at AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi and met the security personnel injured during anti-Naxal operations eliminating 31 Naxalites in the Karegutta Hills across the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border.

Shah hailed the country’s security forces stating that they are wiping out every trace of Naxalism with their valour.

He met the injured soldiers and inquired about their health, and assured them of the trust and pride the nation takes in them.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said, “Our security forces are wiping out every trace of Naxalism with their valour. Today, visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi, and met the security personnel who were injured during anti-Naxal operations eliminating 31 Naxalites in the Karegutta Hills across the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Inquired about their health and assured them of the trust and pride the nation takes in them.”

Shah also mentioned the brave soldiers carried out an operation for 21 continuous days on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and killed 31 Naxalites.

He had described the development as a “historic success” in the mission for a Naxal-Free Bharat.

Earlier on Wednesday, the HM had said in this largest anti-Maoist operation to date, security forces seized large quantities of ammunition, detonators, and explosive devices, along with huge stocks of medicines and electrical equipment. They also unearthed four factories producing weapons, motors, and cutters.