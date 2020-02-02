Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the campaign with the top leadership taking the streets on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda will launch door to door campaign to woo the voters apart from addressing several rallies. Home Minister will interact with people in Delhi Cantt area, while Nadda will be in Chirag Delhi.

Apart from door to door campaigns, Nadda will also address rallies in Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar and Shah will address public meetings in Burari, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address the campaign for the election in the national capital on Sunday.

Delhi is witnessing a tripartite competition with Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP fighting to save its bastion while Congress is fighting to regain its 15 years ruled state. However, BJP is fighting on the grounds of its rule in the centre and popping up the CAA and Shaheen Bagh’s agenda during the poll campaigns.

Choosing the public holiday when people are usually at their homes, 20 star campaigners of the BJP will be out in several areas to woo voters.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are also in the list of campaigners of BJP for Sunday.

Devendra Fadnavis, Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address public gatherings on Sunday for the polls.

Today, being the last public holiday before the Delhi Assembly election, scheduled on February 8, the BJP has launched massive rallies and campaign by its candidates in the national capital.