Amit Shah inaugurates Cooperative Complex in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Cooperative Complex in Ahmedabad.

A day earlier, the minister visited the Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET) in Gandhinagar and conducted a review meeting for the development of libraries, calling the library a primary centre for learning about education, culture, and history.

Advertisement

He also planted a sapling on the premises of the facility.

Advertisement

“The library is a primary centre for learning about education, culture, and history,” Shah posted on X.

“Today, I visited the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) centre located in my Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar, and reviewed the development of libraries. Through INFLIBNET, libraries are being continuously developed by integrating them with cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to also serve as support centres for curious children in the field of R&D. Additionally, the mobile app of ‘Sastu Sahitya Vardhak Karyalaya’ was launched. This app will prove to be very useful for book lovers in obtaining their favourite books,” he added.

The Union Minister also offered prayers at the over 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

“On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all”, Shah said in another post on the platform.

He also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing the festival as a “unique confluence of faith and devotion.”

“Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all,” the minister posted on X.