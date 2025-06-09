Amit Shah Hails 11 Years of Modi Govt as ‘Golden Era’ of Public Service”

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday hailed the 11-year tenure of the Modi government as a “golden era” of resolve, dedication, and devotion to public service.

In a series of his posts shared on social media handle X, Mr Shah attributed the government’s successes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, which he said has prioritised the welfare of farmers, women, backward classes, Dalits, and the underprivileged.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has brought farmers, women, backward classes, Dalits, and the underprivileged to the centre of governance, replacing appeasement with a work culture based on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,’” the Home Minister assessed.

Advertisement

He highlighted the Modi government’s achievements in various areas, including Economic Revival, Social Justice, Cultural Pride, and National Security.

He said that the government has ushered in a new era of economic growth and development, has worked towards providing social justice and empowering marginalised communities, promoted India’s cultural heritage and national pride, while it has also strengthened national security and ensured the safety and well-being of citizens.

Praising PM Modi’s governance model, which is based on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas” (collective effort, inclusive development, mutual trust, and collaborative endeavor), the Home Minister said, “This approach has brought about a paradigm shift in governance, prioritising the needs and welfare of all citizens.”

Asserting that during these 11 years of public service, significant milestones have been achieved in the field of national security as well, the Home Minister pointed out: “Naxalism is gasping on its last breaths, peace has been established in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast, and India now responds to terrorist attacks by striking terrorists in their own territory. This reflects the changing image of India under the Modi government.”