Amit Shah exhorts Indian’s to pledge to make India ‘atmanirbhar’

Home Minister Amit Shah today exhorted the people of the country to take a pledge that they will take individual steps for making India a self-reliant and powerful nation by the 100th anniversary of its Independence.

He said this consciousness of the public will lead to constructive action as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his schemes like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), Make in India and others.

The Home Minister made the remarks at Red Fort while flagging off a 7,500-km car rally being undertaken by the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.

He also flagged in a central armed police forces (CAPF) cycle rally that culminated hereafter crisscrossing more than 41,000 km of the country as part of the ongoing celebrations of India’s 75 years of Independence.

If each one of the 130 crore citizens of the country takes the pledge to take India forward and work for its development, then it can become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and be positioned as a powerful nation, Shah said.

He added that Modi’s clarion call to the citizens during the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ aims to work as an inspiration among the citizens, resulting in action that will lead to India’s development.

“I urge all the citizens of the country to come together and dedicate themselves to realising Modi Ji’s dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and also making the country self-reliant and developed,” he said.

“The events being held to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence are aimed to inspire the young generation and create a highway for India’s development,” he said.

The home minister said these events are aimed at instilling the young generation with a sense of patriotism and responsibility towards the country and also to remember the role of the known and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

“We all were born after the independence in 1947…we may not get an opportunity to die for the country like many freedom fighters but we can live for the country and participate in the progress of the country,” he said.

Talking about the event, he said the NSG commandos will undertake the car rally while the central armed police forces (CAPFs) have finished their cycle rallies after meeting common people and visiting the places linked to the freedom struggle.