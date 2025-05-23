Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu review implementation of new criminal laws in Andhra Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the southern state.

The new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are aimed at reflecting the spirit of the Indian Constitution and translating it into reality, Shah noted.

Advertisement

The Union Home Minister emphasized that civil rights cannot be strengthened merely through the enactment of new criminal laws; rather, their effective implementation at the grassroots level is essential to ensuring citizens receive their due rights.

Advertisement

“Citizens can access their rights only through the full implementation of these new criminal laws, for which the use of technology and continuous monitoring are essential,” Shah said, according to a press release.

He stressed that Andhra Pradesh should review the implementation of these laws in a focused and detailed manner to ensure their full execution.

Shah also highlighted the importance of adhering to specific timelines for filing charge sheets and framing charges—within 60 and 90 days, respectively.

He suggested that the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh should review the status of implementation monthly, the Chief Secretary fortnightly, and the State Home Secretary and Director General of Police on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for the efforts being made under his leadership to bring about a transformative change in the Indian criminal justice system through the implementation of the new laws.

Several senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary, attended the meeting.