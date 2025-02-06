Amit Shah attends commemorative event of of Acharya Vidyasagar in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the first Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

He also participated in Shri 1008 Siddhachakra Vidhan Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya.

During the event, the Union home minister released a commemorative coin of ₹100, a special postal envelope of ₹5, 108 footprints and portrait of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji and laid the foundation stone for the proposed Samadhi Smarak ‘Vidyayatan’.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and Muni Shri Samta Sagar Ji Maharaj among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In his address on the occasion, Amit Shah said that Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj was not just a saint or a ‘Jainacharya’ but a visionary who ushered in a new ideology and a new era.

Acharya Guruvar Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, who was born in Karnataka, propagated Indian culture, Indian languages, Indian identity and the country as a whole like a ‘Jyotirdhar’ through his deeds. Shah said it is rare for a religious saint to have worked towards propagation of the national identity along with interpretation of the religion across the world.

He said Acharya Vidyasagar Ji’s life was dedicated to religion, culture and to the nation.

The home minister further said that he had the privilege of meeting Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji many times. Acharya Ji always emphasized on promotion and preservation of Indian languages, spread of India’s

glory and identity globally, and that our nation should be preferably called ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’.

Amit Shah said by writing ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’ on the invitation card of the G-20 Summit, Modi ji the ideas of Vidyasagar Ji into action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rendered Acharya Ji’s vision without any political motive and followed his message in practice.

The home minister said that Acharya Ji did not leave the path of austerity till the last breath of his life. He showed the path of salvation not only to Jain follower but also to the non-Jain followers with his spiritual energy.