Amit Shah Assures Central Support as Lakhs of People Affected by Assam Flood Crisis

With over four lakh individuals affected by the devastating floods in Assam across nine districts, the situation remained grave on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the Central government to tackle the flood crisis in the state.

The State continued to witness swelling rivers as the meteorological department issued warnings of further rainfall and thunderstorms in various regions. According to a recent update from the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra River in Jorhat’s Nematighat area has exceeded the critical level, as stated in their report.

In the midst of these distressing circumstances, Shah emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Modi government to stand by the people of Assam during these challenging times.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the deluge has impacted more than 4,07,700 individuals in districts such as Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Udalguri. These areas have witnessed significant damage due to the floods. Additionally, landslides and urban flooding have been reported from various parts of the state.

Presently, approximately 35,000 people are taking refuge in 140 relief camps, with an additional 75 relief distribution centers functioning to cater to the affected population.

Several agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defense personnel, and local volunteers, have joined hands with the administration to carry out rescue and relief operations.