Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for post-COVID care.

As per a health bulletin released by AIIMS, Amit Shah has been complaining of “fatique and body aches” for the last 3-4 days after testing negative for Coronavirus on Friday.

The statement further said that the minister is “comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital”.

Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Coronavirus.

Amit Shah himself announced the news of his recovery over Twitter saying, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

Amit Shah on August 2 had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to Medanta Hospital on doctor’s suggestions.

Meanwhile, India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 27-lakh mark on Tuesday with 55,079 fresh cases in 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total 27,02,742 cases, recoveries have surged to 19,77,779 with 57,937 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 73.17 per cent. The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 6,73,166.

India continues to be the third worst hit after the US with 5,437,969 cases and 170,491 deaths and Brazil with 3,359,570 infections and 108,536 deaths.