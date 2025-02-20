Amid unrest, Manipur governor seeks surrender of looted arms

In a move to restore stability in trouble-torn Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has issued an urgent appeal for the surrender of illegal arms and ammunition looted from state armouries and other sources.

The appeal came amid growing concerns over the prolonged unrest that has gripped the state for nearly 20 months, severely affecting both the Valley and Hills regions.

Since the ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, armed confrontations between various groups have led to widespread lawlessness, with several police stations and armouries being raided.

Reports indicate that thousands of sophisticated weapons and rounds of ammunition were stolen, fueling a cycle of violence that has hampered government efforts to restore order.

In an official statement, Governor Bhalla highlighted the deep suffering endured by Manipur’s residents due to the prolonged turmoil.

He underscored the need for all communities to step forward in a collective effort to end hostilities and work towards lasting peace.

As part of this initiative, he has called on individuals – especially the youth – to voluntarily surrender illegally held weapons to the nearest police station, security outpost, or designated camp within the next seven days.

The governor reassured that no punitive action would be taken against those who comply within the stipulated time frame. However, he issued a stern warning that stringent measures would be enforced against anyone found in possession of illegal arms beyond the deadline.

“Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace,” he urged, emphasizing the importance of communal cooperation in rebuilding trust and fostering security.