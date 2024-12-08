Amid tensions over Jiribam killings, a cache of arms recovered in Manipur

In a coordinated operation, the Manipur Police and Central security forces recovered a big cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the Kangpokpi district early Saturday morning.

Acting on a specific intelligence, Manipur Police personnel, the Indian Army, and paramilitary forces launched the operation at L Jangnomphai village around 5 am.

The recovered weapons included a 7.62 mm sniper rifle, three pistols, a .303 bolt-action rifle, five hand grenades, five Stardyne 90 explosives, four electric detonators, and various rounds of ammunition. Additionally, three arming rings, anti-riot shells, a

Baofeng radio set, and other combat-related materials were seized. All items were handed over to the Kangpokpi police station for further investigation.

Advertisement

The operation came amid heightened security concerns following thegruesome murder of six members of a Meitei family by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam district on November 11.

The victims, who were living in a relief camp in Borobekra after being internally displaced, were attacked in a brutal assault that has reignited tensions in the conflict-ridden state.

Family members and survivors of the Jiribam killings have appealed to the Central and state governments, as well as human rights, to ensure justice by seeking the death penalty for the perpetrators.

In an emotional account, survivor Sandhiya Begum, who lost her mother and two sisters, recounted her ordeal to reporters in Delhi through a translator. “Around 30 militants surrounded our village, armed and ready. I managed to escape, but I saw my mother being dragged away in an auto rickshaw. It was a nightmare,” she said.

The tragic incident has underscored the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions and insurgency-related violence have frequently disrupted peace. The recovery of weapons in Kangpokpi highlights ongoing efforts by security forces to curb the circulation

of illegal arms and stabilize the region.