As Opposition continues to disrupt parliament proceedings for “murdering democracy” in Maharashtra, the government introduced a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act in Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy.

This comes days after the government withdrew the elite security cover provided to members of the Gandhi family and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earlier.

According to the proposed amendment, family members of former prime ministers would not be entitled to the coveted SPG security cover. Now elite SPG commandos will protect only the prime minister. They can also protect former prime ministers depending on the threat perception to them.