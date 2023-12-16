Amid SFI challenge, Kerala Governor reaches Calicut University campus

Amid the SFI challenge that they won’t allow the Governor to enter any university in the state, Arif Mohammed Khan arrived at the Calicut University campus on Saturday around 7 pm.

Hundreds of SFI, the student wing of CPI-M, activists protested against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the university campus before the Governor’s arrival there. They were removed by the police at least an hour before the Governor’s arrival. However, a group of around 50 SFI activists, returned to the national highway near the University gate and shouted ‘Go Back Governor’ around 7.15 pm.

The police have made heavy security arrangements on the campus in connection with the Governor’s programme. More than 500 policemen have been deployed for security. Police increased security in the context of SFI’s challenge that the Governor will not be allowed to set foot in the university. Security has been provided under the supervision of Kondotty DySP.

The SFI on Tuesday declared that it will not allow Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to enter any of the universities in Kerala. Governor Khan is the chancellor of all the universities in the state.

Taking up the challenge of the student wing of the CPI-M, Governor Khan has decided to stay at the Calicut University Guest House from the 16th to the 18th of this month. He had earlier decided to stay at the government guest house in Kozhikode. However, the Governor changed his decision after the SFI issued the threat that the Governor would not be allowed to set foot on any of the campuses in Kerala.

Kerala SFI president P M Arsho had on Tuesday said, “The Governor would not be allowed to enter any university in the state if he went ahead with the plan to saffronise universities. The SFI is fighting for the higher education sector. He (Khan) had unilaterally nominated persons to the university bodies, as per a list provided by the RSS. The Governor has flouted all norms. There would be strong protests against saffronisation.”

Before leaving for Kozhikode, Governor Khan told media persons in New Delhi on Saturday morning that he would confront SFI activists if they attempted to block his car. “If they come near my car, I will stop the car and get down from it,” he said.

“I am simply not putting up any allegations. You can see from the video how the protesters jumped into my car. However, just imagine the same protest happening against the Chief Minister. Would the police allow anyone to go near his convoy?” he asked.

Anyway, I am taking up the SFI challenge. Those people are gangsters and I have no peace pact with them. I have no concern about police security either,” the Governor added.