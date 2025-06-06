Amid rising health concerns, experts ask for safeguards, responsible use of pesticides

Pesticides, Expert, Use, Safeguard, Health ConcernThey emphasised the importance of soil regeneration and reducing chemical inputs for sustainable agriculture.

At the Regional Policy Dialogue on Climate Change and Its Impact on Agriculture held at the Panjab University, Babita, IAS, Agriculture Commissioner, Government of Punjab, made a strong case for overhauling agriculture policies in light of the growing public health and environmental crisis.

Highlighting the alarming rise in cases of hypertension and kidney failures, she underlined the deep interconnection between agriculture and health.

“The overuse of pesticides and chemical fertilizers is not only depleting soil and water biodiversity but also contributing to serious health challenges. Agriculture and health are deeply linked, and the cost of ignoring this is simply too high,” she said.

Calling for a shift towards sustainable agriculture, Babita emphasised the importance of soil regeneration and reducing chemical inputs. While crop diversification offers a promising route to restore ecological balance, she stressed the need to support farmers through this transition.

“Agriculture is also a business for farmers. The commercial impact of these changes cannot be overlooked. We must ensure that sustainable practices are both economically viable and socially inclusive,” she noted.

R K Sapra, IFS (Retd), former Managing Director, Haryana Forest Development Corporation, noted, “Punjab and Haryana are among the highest consumers of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. This is severely affecting the health of both people and the planet. We cannot achieve true sustainability until we curb mindless use of chemicals.”

Dr P K Kingra, Head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said, “One of the gravest threats posed by climate change is to our water resources. Along with promoting crop diversity, we must invest heavily in water conservation strategies, including rainwater harvesting, to ensure long-term agricultural resilience.Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) is an innovative farming technique that can save 30–35 per cent of irrigation water compared to traditional puddled transplanting, making it a crucial step toward sustainable and water-efficient rice cultivation.”

The event, held on Thursday, also celebrated innovation in sustainable agriculture through the Sustainability Awards, honouring individuals and institutions driving meaningful change.

The Department of Soil & Water Conservation, Punjab, was awarded for its pioneering efforts to conserve water and reverse groundwater depletion.

Mohinder Singh Saini, Chief Conservator of Soils, received the award on behalf of the department, which has implemented treated water projects irrigating over 25,000 hectares, cutting groundwater drawal by half, and reducing electricity use across 12,000-plus tube wells. The Reviving Green Revolution Cell was awarded for promoting Regenerative and No-Burn Agriculture to manage crop residue sustainably and reduce pollution.