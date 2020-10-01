Amid the nationwide outrage over the recent gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, another case in the state’s Balrampur surfaced on last evening when a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped and assaulted.

The young woman died while being taken to a hospital in Lucknow.

The victim’s mother told that she was abducted in the morning while on way to secure a college admission. After she failed to return home in time, the family hunted for the woman.

The family says she returned around 7 pm, and that the assailants had allegedly put her on an e-rickshaw and sent her home, sources said, reported NDTV.

“The men had injected her with some substance due to which she lost consciousness. Then they raped her… They broke her legs, they broke her back. A rickshaw-wallah brought her home. She was thrown in front of our house. My child could barely stand or speak,” the woman’s mother said.

“Somehow, crying, my daughter said, ‘Save me, I do not want to die’,” the mother said.

Soon after her return, her daughter complained of a burning pain in her stomach.

“The doctor at the local hospital said her condition is serious and advised that she be taken to Lucknow. But she died when we were near Balrampur town,” she added.

Meanwhile, the police have said that two accused in the case have been arrested.

The police handed over her body to her relatives for cremation.

The police said the autopsy does not reveal that her hands and legs were broken.

“In the said case, prompt action has been taken by the police with both the accused arrested. Details that hands and legs were broke is not true The post-mortem report does not mention this,” Balrampur Police tweeted late last night.

“Her hands had a glucose syringe sticking out. She appeared to be in a very bad condition,” officer Dev Ranjan Verma was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“The family has named two persons. They said they took her to a doctor to get her treated and raped her. When her condition got worse, they sent her home instead of sending her to hospital. The police has taken swift action and arrested the two named. We will ensure swift action,” the officer said.