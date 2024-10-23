Amid lapses, Odisha delists 5 pvt hospitals from health coverage scheme

The Odisha Government has removed empanelled private sector hospitals for implementation of Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana (earlier known as Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY)) amid irregularities committed by these healthcare centres.

The grievance redressal and internal vigilance mechanism of State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), the nodal agency of the state for implementation of Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana has detected the irregularities, said an official of health and family welfare department.

Five empanelled private sector hospitals have been delisted today by orders of Chief Executive Officer, SHAS. Out of these, four are from outside Odisha and one from inside the State. The delisted hospitals are Mittal Hospital, Banthia hospital, Soni hospital and Babuji care hospital in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh; and Samaleswari Nursing home in Deogarh district of Odisha.

The internal vigilance mechanism of SHAS from their regular watchful analysis of the grievances received from people, claims submitted by the hospitals and feedback received through 104 call centre detected irregularities like use of false referral slips in name of Govt hospitals for admission of patients under referral packages, submission of fabricated documents in claim folders, demand of cash from the poor innocent patients, and adoption of fraudulent means for instigating beneficiaries to take admission in their hospital etc.