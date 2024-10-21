Amid global instability, India has emerged as a ray of hope for world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said amid all the worries and tensions and global instability, India has emerged as a ray of hope for the world and stressed that the country has faced challenges with a sense of positivity.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2024, PM Modi said,” If we look at the last 4-5 years, one thing has been common in all the discussions, and that is worry about the future… Covid, global economy, inflation, unemployment, climate change, wars, disruptions in the global supply chains, conflicts. Stress and tension became the issues of global summits and seminars…

”Amid all the worries and tensions, here we are discussing the Indian century. Amid global instability. India has emerged as a ray of hope for the world… Global situations affect India as well, we also face challenges, but there is a sense of positivity here…”

Advertisement

He said stability, sustainability, and solutions are the most important conditions for a better future of humanity.

“… This is an era of AI. But India has a double AI advantage… For the world, it is just Artificial intelligence, but for India, it also means ‘Aspirational India’.”

He further said an international assembly was held to hold discussions on telecom and digital future and many rating agencies have increased the growth forecast of India.

”Global fintech festival, discussions on the Global semiconductor ecosystem, international conference on renewable energy and civil aviation were organised. This is not just a list of events, but also a list of hope associated with India… These issues will define the future of the world… Many rating agencies have increased the growth forecast of India.”

He pointed out that India was working in all the sectors. ”It is moving on an unprecedented scale. We have completed 125 days since the government has been formed… Rs 9 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects have begun. 15 new Vande Bharat trains have been launched. Construction of 8 airports has begun… Rooftop solar plants have been built in 5 lakh homes. More than 90 crore trees have been planted..”

PM Modi also shared that Sensex and Nifty have gone up to 6 to 7 per cent in 125 days. ”Our FOREX reserves have grown to more than USD 700 billion…,” he stated.