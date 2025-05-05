Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Defence Secretary meets PM Modi

Even as tension with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack continues to escalate, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, a source said.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the meetings the Prime Minister held with Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday and with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Saturday.

The series of meetings is considered crucial as they took place amid conjectures as to what strategy India was planning as a counter-offensive in the backdrop of India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

It is learnt that during his meeting with the Defence Secretary, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the developments on the LoC where Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked firing across the line for the 11th consecutive night.

Reports said that on the adjoining night of May 4 and May 5, small arms firing was directed from posts in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded to the firing promptly.

On Saturday, the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had also briefed the Prime Minister about the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

PM Modi had last fortnight also had a meeting with the chief of all three armed forces, when he assured that the Indian armed forces have his full confidence and “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response to the terror attack at Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

The meetings with heads of armed forces are also considered crucial in the wake of Pakistan’s test of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, known as the Abdali Weapon System, with a range of 450 km. The missile was tested on Saturday during Pakistan’s military drill ‘Exercise INDUS’.