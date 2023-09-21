Amid diplomatic row, India suspends visa services in Canada

India, on Thursday, suspended its visa services in Canada and asked the North American nation to reduce its diplomatic strength here, alleging Canadian diplomatic interference in the internal affairs of this country amid escalating tenstions over the killing of ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He confirmed that e-visa services would also remain suspended.

“The issue is not about travel to India. Those who have valid visas, OCI (cards) are free to travel to India. The issue is the incitement of violence, inaction by the Canadian authorities and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of our Consulates which is what is making us temporarily stop the issuance of visa services,” the MEA spokesperson said.

He said India has already categorically told Canada that there should be parity in strength and rank of the diplomatic staff of the two countries. The number of Canadian diplomats in India was much higher than the number of Indian diplomats posted in Canada. ”We have conveyed our position to them…discussions are going on. I assume there will be a reduction on the Canadian side” he added.

Asked if Canada had shared any information with India over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s charge about the involvement of Indian agencies in the June 2023 killing of Nijjar, the spokesperson said no specific information has been shared so far. ”We are willing to look at any specific information,” he added.

On the contrary, India has shared specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil but Canada has not acted upon it.

On whether the Canadian PM’s charge has caused any damage to India’s international standing, he said, ”To us, it seems that these allegations by the Government of Canada are primarily politically driven”.

In fact, it was Canada’s own reputation that has suffered in recent years as it has become a safe haven for terrorists, secessionists, criminals, and extremists. ”Safe haven is being provided in Canada…we want the Canadian government not to do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them here to face justice…we have sought the extradition of at least 20-25 individuals from Canada over the years but the response has not been helpful at all,” he added.

On increasing security at the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada, the spokesperson said India has always believed that it was the host government’s responsibility to provide security. “We take our diplomatic obligations very seriously. We will certainly provide all security to foreign diplomats in India. We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada,” he added.