Several Congress workers dressed as degree holders at party’s Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi on Saturday were seen selling pakoras (fried snacks) and tea in an apparent dig at the central government over its failure to provide jobs to its youth.

Many wore wind-cheaters with the slogan ‘Modi hai to mandi hai’ inscribed on them. Several Congress workers also wore onion garlands around their necks to register protest over the vegetable’s sky-rocketing price.

The streets leading to the rally venue were dressed with posters and placards of top Congress leaders, including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Many Congress workers wore the dress meant to be worn on convocation day take a dig at the government over jobs, and sold tea and ‘pakodas’ near the rally venue.

Many party workers protested against the government over the steep rise in prices and wore paper hats with images of gas cylinder with its price of Rs 885 written on them.

Rahul Gandhi quit the party’s top post on May 25, two days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced as the Congress could win only 52 seats.

The mega rally, in which the party’s most top leaders participated, sought to raise various important issues, like the state of the economy, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, farmers’ distress, revocation of Article 370 and jobs.