First getting the green signal from the High Court, then from the Supreme Court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team continued its survey of the Gyanvapi complex on the second day on Saturday.

On the first day, Friday, a 41-member team of the ASI and other experts took seven hours to prepare the map of the premises. Measurements were done and evidence was collected from the walls and its surroundings. The team divided the survey into four parts and prepared the outline of the survey under all the three domes and in the basements.

On Saturday, the investigation was carried forward through radiation. Around 53 members of ASI’s 61-member team were present for the survey in Gyanvapi campus on day two.

However on the second day, Sudhir Tripathi, the advocate of the four women litigants in the Maa Shringar Gauri case, disclosed that the remains of idols have been found from Vyas ji’s cellar in front of Nandi.

Sita Sahu, advocate of the Hindu side, too claimed that an idol has been found. The measurement has been taken. The idol has been removed after clearing the grass.

Sources said the ASI was conducting the survey closely while studying in depth and its nature is comprehensive and everything is being done in a scientific manner.

The Muslim side, which boycotted the first day survey, has started cooperating fully on the second day. During the survey process on Saturday, three advocates, including two lawyers from the Muslim side – Mumtaz Ahmed, Mohammad Ekhlaq Ahmed – were present. The mosque’s caretaker Ejaz Ahmed opened the mosque lock today, allowing the SI team to enter inside the mosque.

After opening the lock of the mosque, the ASI team closely inspected the entire complex and took up the work of photography and videography inside Gyanvapi. Everything was entered into the record. The basement in front of Nandi was cleaned by the ASI team. Besides, a 3-D imaging of Gyanvapi campus was done through a machine.

On Saturday, the ASI team recorded the data received from the machines on the topography sheet after checking the surface, construction and texture etc. Through this, the shape and artifacts of the surface will be studied. During this, samples were also taken from different parts of the campus.

Security was elaborate near the Gyavapi and Kashi Vishwanath temple. Police, RAF, PAC, LIU and other security agencies were deployed in sensitive areas of the city including Gyanvapi, Kashi Vishwanath, Godaulia Chauraha, Bulanala, Maidagin.Apart from this, the security of gate number four of Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been handed over to the Para Commandos. Commandos are also patrolling within one kilometer radius of the temple premises.

Even on Saturday, the police were deployed on the way to and from Gyanvapi by barricading and only pedestrians were being allowed to go towards the temple.

On Friday, the ASI team had worked for around seven hours and 30 minutes and on July 24, they were inside the Gyanvapi for five and a half hours.

Meanwhile, the ASI has sought four week’s time from the district court to submit their report.